Government of India offers ₹25,000 cash for transporting injured victims in golden hour

In an effort to incentivise acts of goodwill during road accidents, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, has introduced the 'Rah-Veer' scheme. This initiative rewards individuals who promptly transport severely injured accident victims to hospitals, enhancing their chances of survival during the critical 'Golden Hour'. The scheme offers a cash reward as well as a certificate of appreciation to these good Samaritans.

Under the 'Rah-Veer' programme, a cash reward of ₹25,000 is given to the person who takes a seriously injured accident victim to a hospital. If multiple individuals are involved, the amount is divided among them. To manage this scheme effectively at the district level, Goalpara has formed a committee comprising the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and officials from the Health and Transport departments. This committee reviews police reports on each case to ensure timely reward distribution.

In addition to individual case rewards, the Ministry annually acknowledges the top ten 'Rah-Veers' across India. These outstanding contributors receive ₹1,00,000 along with a national appreciation certificate. Such recognition aims to motivate the public to engage in life-saving actions and underscores the importance of timely medical intervention during accidents.



Also Read: Centre reviews Bodo Accord; ABSU warns of stir if demands aren’t met by 2026

The formation of the district-level committee in Goalpara is a pivotal step in operationalising the 'Rah-Veer' scheme. This committee ensures a streamlined process for verifying and rewarding eligible acts, fostering a culture of responsibility and care among citizens.

Recognition of the 'Golden Hour' concept is central to the scheme. This term refers to the critical period following a traumatic injury during which prompt medical treatment significantly enhances the victim's survival chances. By supporting those who act swiftly, the government aims to save more lives and reduce trauma-related fatalities.

The 'Rah-Veer' scheme reflects the government's push to encourage civic responsibilities and improve emergency response times. It highlights the Ministry's efforts to promote community support and recognition for life-saving interventions, recognising the essential role of bystanders in accident scenarios.

Overall, this scheme is a significant step toward fostering a proactive community response to road accidents, encouraging timely medical aid, and recognising the pivotal role of good Samaritans. The initiative not only rewards individuals but also aims to cultivate a supportive environment for accident victims.