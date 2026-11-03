Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 3 took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc’s mock Parliament held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, saying the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha could become Prime Minister only on “Kharge’s verandah”.

Taking a dig at the opposition’s symbolic proceedings, Sarma said Rahul Gandhi could never become the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, adding that Narendra Modi would continue to hold the office.

“Rahul Gandhi can become Prime Minister only on Mallikarjun Kharge’s verandah. He can never become Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha. Narendra Modi will remain the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came after the Congress-led INDIA bloc organised a mock parliamentary proceeding at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on October 31, describing it as a public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The proceedings were presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, while Kharge moved a resolution seeking action against the CEC. Rahul Gandhi delivered the concluding remarks. The opposition bloc accused the Election Commission of undermining electoral integrity and raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The event was part of the INDIA bloc’s broader campaign against alleged vote theft, which also included a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

The BJP has criticised the opposition’s initiative, questioning its political purpose and accusing the Congress of using the SIR issue to explain its electoral setbacks. The ruling party has maintained that the revision of electoral rolls is necessary to ensure transparency and electoral integrity.