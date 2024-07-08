Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed profound sorrow over the devastating floods in Assam, posting on microblogging site X to convey his condolences to the families affected. He was briefed by Assam Congress leaders about the dire situation on the ground, revealing alarming figures: more than 60 deaths, over 53,000 displaced, and 2.4 million affected by the floods.

Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government's management, citing what he called "gross mismanagement" by the ruling "double-engine" government, which had promised a "flood-free Assam." He urged immediate action, calling for comprehensive relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term. Gandhi also advocated for the establishment of a pan-Northeast water management authority to address long-term flood control.

"I stand with the people of Assam," Gandhi affirmed, pledging his support as their representative in Parliament. He called upon the central government to expedite assistance and support to the state.