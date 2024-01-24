A day after the Guwahati Police filed a case against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking a crowd, the former Congress president boldly challenged the BJP-ruled state to file as many cases as possible, asserting that he will not be intimidated. Addressing the public during the 7th day of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Barpeta district, Gandhi slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of being the "most corrupt CM" in the country.

In a spirited speech, Gandhi expressed his resilience in the face of legal actions, stating, "I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, I am not going to be intimidated. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me."

The Guwahati Police had suo motu registered an FIR against Gandhi and other leaders for alleged acts of violence in the state capital. Gandhi, however, remained unfazed, highlighting his commitment to the people and the nation. "My home is in the heart of every Indian citizen, I live there. I have lakhs of houses in Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and all other states," he declared.

The Congress leader continued his criticism of Chief Minister Sarma, making a series of allegations related to land and areca nut. He accused Sarma of stealing land and money from the people, asserting, "While he speaks to you, he steals your land. While you chew betel nut, he corners the supari business. He steals money from your pocket."

Gandhi also took aim at the media conglomerate owned by the wife of the Assam Chief Minister, alleging that it serves Sarma's interests. "Sarma is controlled by Amit Shah. If anyone says anything against Amit Shah, he is thrown out by Sarma within two minutes," claimed Gandhi.