Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah claimed that the state regional party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was not invited in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said, "In 5 months Rahul Gandhi walked around 3,500 kilometres and invited 30 political parties to join the yatra but AIUDF was not on the list."

Further Borah claimed that AIUDF could not be listed in those five months and now many opposition parties have united to fight against the Adani scam, even here AIUDF has not been invited.

Bhupen Borah asserted that the party is ready to negotiate with 'true' opposition for alliance but parties who are doing business in the name of opposition are not welcomed.

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Further, the Congress leader claimed that there are several parties in the state who are continuously fighting against the BJP-led state government and the party is on good terms with them in the near future there are possibilities of an alliance also.

Speaking on Lok Sabha election-centric meetings, Bhupen Borah said that from February 24-26, a national-level meeting will be held in Raipur wherein many leaders of Assam have been invited.

Slamming Badaruddin led- AIUDF party, Bhupen Borah said that the party openly speaks about money and projects Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as the might.

"AIUDF plays one side in the Rajya Sabha election and on the other side in the Lok Sabha election hence Congress party has decided to part away with these kinds of parties and I hope people are also happy with our decision," said Bhupen Borah.

Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on January 18 said that if the Congress party don't come to an understanding with AIUDF, then they will lose Kaliabor constituency and Nogaon constituency seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"If they don't ally with us; How many Lok Sabha seats will they get? "The new delimitation process is in favour of the AIUDF party and the Congress will have a tough time if the national party do not come into an understanding with AIUDF", said the AIUDF party supremo Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and asked " Can they save their Koliabar and Nogaon seats? How many seats can they retain.?" He also said that "If an alliance with AIUDF is not met, the Congress party will get zero seats".