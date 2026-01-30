Rahul Gandhi disrespected Northeast by not wearing ‘gamosa’ at Republic Day event: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 30, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the Northeast by refusing to wear a traditional gamosa that was presented at the President’s ‘At Home’ reception on Republic Day.



Addressing a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh, Shah claimed that the gamosa, was presented by President Droupadi Murmu to dignitaries attending the event, and that all guests, including foreign delegates, wore it as a mark of respect.



“Rahul Gandhi was the only person who refused to wear the gamosa,” Shah alleged, adding that such an act amounted to disrespect towards the culture of the Northeast.



“Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect to the culture of the Northeast,” the union Home minister said.



Shah also accused the Congress of neglecting Assam’s development during its years in power. “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflict and the deaths of youth,” he said.



Further, Shah alleged that the Congress had used illegal infiltration as a “weapon for vote bank politics.” Claiming that the situation had changed under the BJP government, he said, “There has been no infiltration in Assam since the BJP came to power. Those who entered the country illegally will be identified and sent back.”