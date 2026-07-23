Rahul Gandhi fanfares the paper leak furor into a political tempest: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 23 accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of politicising the NEET paper leak controversy, alleging that the Congress leader was attempting to exploit students' grievances for political gain instead of supporting institutional reforms.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Pegu described the NEET paper leak as an "extremely unfortunate, deeply disturbing and highly sensitive" incident, and said the Centre had acted swiftly by arresting those allegedly involved and ensuring they were sent to judicial custody.

Highlighting the Centre's response, Pegu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the establishment of fast-track courts to expedite trials in examination paper leak cases.

"The Prime Minister has directed the authorities to ensure speedy justice and the strictest possible punishment for those found guilty. This reflects his deep concern and unwavering commitment towards the welfare of students," Pegu said.

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi, the minister alleged that the Congress leader was attempting to derive political mileage from the issue to revive a party that had suffered repeated electoral defeats.

"This is not the time for political theatrics. It is the time to resolve the genuine concerns of students. Using students' anxieties as a political instrument is inappropriate and irresponsible," he said.

Pegu asserted that the BJP and its NDA allies were prepared for a comprehensive discussion on the NEET controversy in Parliament, but alleged that the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners had instead chosen to disrupt proceedings.

"The BJP-led government wants a constructive and bipartisan discussion on measures to prevent examination paper leaks. Parliament should debate reforms instead of being paralysed by political protests," he said.

The minister argued that examination paper leaks were a long-standing national challenge that required systemic reforms rather than political confrontation.

"Safeguarding students' future requires institutional reforms and collective cooperation. Such challenges cannot be resolved through obstruction and political opportunism," he said.

Pegu also questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence over alleged examination paper leak incidents in states governed by the Congress and its alliance partners.

During the press conference, he presented a list of alleged paper leak and examination irregularity cases reported during 2025-26 in states including Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. He also alleged that Rajasthan witnessed one of the country's worst records of repeated examination paper leaks during the tenure of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Assam minister further criticised Rahul Gandhi's recent protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence, calling it an "unpleasant spectacle" that undermined the dignity of the Prime Minister's office.

He also highlighted the BJP-led government's investment in education, claiming that the education budget had increased from ₹8,225 crore during the UPA government to around ₹1.3 lakh crore under the Modi government. He added that the number of IITs, IIMs, colleges, universities and academic seats had expanded significantly during the past decade.

The press conference was also attended by BJP Assam Pradesh General Secretaries Diplu Ranjan Sharma and Anup Barman, Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay, and State Media Department Convenor Rupam Goswami.