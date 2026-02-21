Rahul Gandhi gave ‘direct instruction’ for Youth Congress protest at AI Summit, claims Assam BJP Chief

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Saturday, February 21, alleged that the Youth Congress staged a protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi on the “direct instruction” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Saikia condemned the reported “shirtless protest” at the summit and described it as a “global embarrassment” for the country. “It was a national shame for us, a moment of global embarrassment. It shows Congress’ anti-national stance,” he said.

Saikia demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident. He also said that the BJP and its allies’ youth wings would stage protests across the state to “expose the ugly face” of the Congress.

The Youth Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.