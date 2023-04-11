Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress leader insulted India abroad.

Addressing a rally in Dibrugarh, Assam Amit Shah said, "Congress has been wiped out in the assembly election...but Rahul Baba won't understand, he goes to foreign and speak against India", said Amit Shah.

Questioning the people of Dibrugarh, Amit Shah said that to date no Indian patriot has even said anything against his motherland abroad but Rahul Gandhi did it.

Amit Shah asserted that if the same way the Congress goes on, today is northeast- tomorrow it will be the entire of India, wherein Congress will be wiped out.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Recently in the northeast three assembly elections were held and the BJP is part of its respective state governments."

Further Shah stated that in Tripura for the second time, the saffron party has been able to get a full majority while in Nagaland with 13 MLAs again for the second time, the BJP is able to form the government.

"In Meghalaya also we are able to form the government for the second time," Shah added.

Congratulation to the people of Assam, Amit Shah said that the way the people of the state welcome the BJP government into the state has now travelled across all the eight states of the northeast with a success story.

"In all eight states of the northeast, under the leadership of PM Modi, the NDA government is there and because of this northeast is developing and has seen growth in recent days," said Shah.

Slamming the Congress party, Shah said once the northeast was regarded as the stronghold of the INC but despite of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress failed to perform in any of the northeastern states where the election took place.



