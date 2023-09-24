Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 24 challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statements about potential surprises in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Responding to Gandhi's claims, Sarma questioned whether the Congress leader had joined the field of psephology stating that surprises do not typically occur in Indian politics. Sarma also stated that Rahul Gandhi has no guts to stand before him.

Addressing a media conclave, Sarma expressed his skepticism about any unforeseen political developments, stating, "There will be no surprise. Indian people are very predictable. Let the surprise be in the moon or the sun, not in India. He (Rahul Gandhi) always underestimates the people of India. Indian people are more stable and more predictable. Surprise business does not happen in politics."

Sarma further stated the maturity and political awareness of the Indian electorate, noting that people make their decisions well in advance of elections. "People look for the government for five years. Indian people are mature, more politically sensitive. And they take decisions much beforehand. So I don't think there is any surprise," he asserted.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the same conclave, had made predictions regarding the outcome of state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He expressed confidence in the Congress's prospects in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and possibly Telangana, and described a closely contested race in Rajasthan. However, Sarma dismissed any notion of a surprise outcome in the 2024 elections.

"People of India are predictable, and they know very well that NDA is coming back to power in 2024," Sarma asserted. He cited the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as key factors contributing to their anticipated victory. Sarma concluded by stating, "There is no scope for Congress in the 2024 elections. In 2014 and 2019, Modiji was at his best, and the result will be even better in 2024."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in his party's performance in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He believes that the Congress is poised to win Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, and anticipates a close contest in Rajasthan. Gandhi's statements come as preparations intensify for Assembly polls scheduled later this year in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

During a media conclave, Rahul Gandhi stated, "I would say, right now, we are probably winning Telangana, we are certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, we are certainly winning Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan, we are very close, and we think we will be able to win." He also noted that the BJP, internally, acknowledges the Congress's strong standing in these states. The Congress leader's confidence is based on factors such as anti-incumbency sentiment and the party's narrative control in these regions.

Gandhi highlighted the unity among opposition parties and their ability to adapt to the changing political landscape. He suggested that the BJP would face a surprise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, citing the opposition's resilience and their significant share of India's population.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of using distraction tactics to divert attention from the demand for a caste census. He referenced recent controversies involving BJP MPs making divisive remarks, asserting that these incidents were aimed at diverting the discourse away from critical issues. Gandhi stated the importance of constructing a narrative and learning from past electoral experiences, particularly in Karnataka.