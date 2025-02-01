Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 1, 2025 criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi’s response to the Union Budget 2025-26, stating that Gandhi has "zero knowledge about the Indian economy."



Addressing a press conference, CM Sarma dismissed the Congress’s critique of the budget, asserting that the opposition has no right to comment without a proper understanding of economic policies. "Rahul Gandhi should first read and comprehend the budget before making remarks," Sarma said.



He further highlighted the budget’s provisions for cancer medicines, support for agriculture and farmers, and significant tax relief for the middle class, including income tax exemptions up to ₹12 lakh. Sarma termed Congress’s criticism "baseless" and emphasized that the budget is well-balanced and aimed at fostering economic growth.



Meanwhile, CM Sarma hailed the announcement of a urea plant in the state in the Union Budget for 2025-26, stating that it would be a "game changer" for the entire Northeast.



He said it was a long-standing demand of the people of the state.



"What a historic day for Assam! #UnionBudget2025 has announced a 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Namrup, a long standing demand of the people of Assam," he said in a post on X.



It will not only help the state achieve self-sufficiency in fertiliser availability but also better channelise the natural gas resources, he added.



"After the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, this urea facility will be a game changer for the entire North East. On behalf of the people of Assam my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji," Sarma said.