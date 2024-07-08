Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed solidarity with the people of Assam during his visit to a flood relief camp at Fulertal in Cachar district on Monday. Gandhi, asserting his commitment as their representative in Parliament, called upon the central government to swiftly extend comprehensive assistance to the flood-ravaged state.

"I stand with the people of Assam, I am their soldier in Parliament, and I urge the central government to extend all possible help and support to the state expeditiously," Gandhi stated on 'X'.

Highlighting the severe impact of floods in Assam, Gandhi emphasized the immediate need for a "comprehensive and compassionate vision" encompassing relief, rehabilitation, and compensation. He also advocated for the establishment of a pan-Northeast water management authority to tackle long-term flood control measures.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident involving 8-year-old Avinash, who lost his life in a drain accident in Guwahati, Gandhi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families across the state.

During his visit, Assam Congress leaders briefed Gandhi on the ground situation, revealing that over 24 lakh people have been affected, with more than 53,000 displaced and over 60 casualties reported.

"These numbers reflect the gross mismanagement by BJP's double engine government, which promised a flood-free Assam," Gandhi criticized.

Additionally, Gandhi visited a camp in Thalain where internally displaced people from Manipur were taking shelter following recent violence. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah and other senior leaders welcomed Gandhi at Kumbhirgram airport, submitting a memorandum seeking special central assistance for Assam's flood relief and reconstruction efforts.

"We urge Rahul Gandhi to convey our plight to the Centre and secure adequate relief and compensation," Borah stated, criticizing the BJP government for insufficient support in managing Assam's flood crisis.