Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Assam's Silchar ahead of his scheduled visit to Manipur. During his stay in Assam, he is expected to meet with people affected by the severe floods that have recently ravaged the state, according to a state party spokesperson.

This marks Gandhi's first visit to the Northeast since assuming his role as Leader of the Opposition. His visit comes at a critical time, as Assam grapples with the aftermath of days of torrential rainfall that have led to widespread flooding, landslides, and overflowing rivers. The devastating deluge has impacted approximately 22.70 lakh people across 28 districts.

Gandhi's visit aims to assess the situation on the ground and provide support to those affected by the natural disaster. The Congress leader's itinerary includes meetings with local officials and flood victims to understand their immediate needs and challenges.

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Following his visit to Assam, Gandhi will proceed to Manipur, a state currently facing significant unrest. He is expected to visit a flood relief camp in Lakhipur and interact with the people who have taken refuge there, the spokesperson said.

The camp lies along the route that Rahul Gandhi will take to reach Manipur's Jiribam district, according to a party spokesperson.

After visiting Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport in Assam and then fly to Imphal to continue the next leg of his Manipur tour. Since May 3 of last year, Manipur has been experiencing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 200 deaths so far.