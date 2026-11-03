Assam BJP MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma on Tuesday, November 3 took a dig on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at an INDIA bloc rally, describing him as "Rahul Frustrated Gandhi" and alleging that his recent public speeches were helping the BJP politically.

Speaking to the media here in Guwahati, Sarma said Gandhi's public appearances were increasingly working in the BJP's favour, claiming that people listening to the Congress leader were more likely to vote for the BJP.

"His name should now be 'Rahul Frustrated Gandhi'. Whenever he holds a public rally these days, it seems as though his mental state is not quite right. He is in urgent need of mental health treatment," Sarma said.

The BJP MLA further claimed that Gandhi's speeches were an advantage for the ruling party, arguing that his political messaging was likely to strengthen support for the BJP rather than the Congress.

"He is actually an asset to the BJP; the more people listen to him, the more likely they are to end up voting for the BJP," Sarma said.

His remarks came amid political exchanges following Gandhi's address at an INDIA bloc rally, reflecting the continuing war of words between the BJP and the Congress.

Separately, Sarma spoke about the BJP's Assam core committee meeting, describing it as a routine organisational exercise held every one or two months.

He said the meeting would review the party's organisational strength, assess its activities over the previous three months and discuss its political strategy for the coming months.

Sarma also said the party would analyse its recent electoral performances, including what he described as historic victories in the Nagaon Lok Sabha election and the Silchar municipal body elections.

According to the BJP MLA, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders would guide members on the party's programmes for the next three months and discuss the prevailing political situation in Assam and across the country.