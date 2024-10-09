Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticised the Congress party, stating that the people of Haryana have taught them a lesson about attempting to divide the Hindu society.

He remarked that Hindus are aware of what he described as a conspiracy and accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to create divisions within the Hindu community.

Sarma asserted that the recent Haryana elections demonstrated the unity among Hindus and their awareness of the Congress party's alleged strategies.

Addressing the Congress party's habit of questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Sarma noted that the party does not raise concerns about EVMs when they win elections, only when they lose.

He described this as an old practice and suggested that Congress chief ministers should resign if they do not trust the EVM results, stating that only then will the issue be taken seriously.



Also Read: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal, who won Haryana polls, has an Assam connection

Sarma implied that questioning EVMs while benefiting from them undermines the credibility of such claims.

Reacting to the Haryana Assembly election results, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the outcome as "unexpected" and vowed to bring complaints from various constituencies to the Election Commission for review. Gandhi, addressing the public via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, assured that his party would scrutinize the election results closely and pursue any discrepancies that surfaced.

Expressing his appreciation for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi celebrated what he termed a significant victory for the nation, praising it as a win for the Constitution and democratic values. "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir—India’s triumph in the state is a triumph of the Constitution and democratic self-respect," Gandhi stated, underscoring the symbolic importance of the victory in J&K amidst a complex political landscape.