Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit Silchar, Assam, tomorrow before heading to Manipur. His visit to Assam comes as the state is struggling with severe flooding, displacing thousands and causing widespread devastation.

During his stop in Silchar, Gandhi is expected to meet with families affected by the floods, aiming to highlight their plight and bring their issues to the forefront of national attention.

Following his engagement in Assam, Gandhi will proceed to Manipur on July 8. According to party sources, his itinerary includes visits to relief camps in Moirang and Churachandpur. These areas have seen a significant influx of internally displaced people due to ongoing conflicts.

In Manipur, Gandhi is set to meet with Congress leaders and interact with those residing in relief camps.