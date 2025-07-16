Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge land in Assam, begin crucial tour to strategise for 2026 polls

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday morning to kick-start a strategic tour aimed at rejuvenating the party ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The senior Congress leaders landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) at around 10:30 AM, where they were received by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, along with several former state party presidents, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). A vibrant cultural welcome featuring traditional Assamese dance performances was organised at the airport to honour the visiting leaders.

The visit marks a high-stakes moment for the party, which is seeking to rebuild its grassroots network and reassert its political relevance in Assam—a state it once ruled for decades.

Strategic Deliberations and Organisational Revamp

According to the tentative itinerary, Kharge and Gandhi are holding a series of high-level closed-door meetings throughout the day. The first was a session of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) with APCC’s top brass, where discussions focused on electoral strategy, alliance-building, and organisational reforms.

The leaders are also meeting MPs, MLAs, district unit presidents, and representatives from various frontal organisations of the Congress. The interactions are part of a wider effort to energise party workers, assess ground realities, and build momentum for the 2026 campaign.

In addition to internal discussions, the two leaders are engaging with members of prominent social and cultural organisations in Assam—an initiative seen as an outreach to civil society voices ahead of the elections.

Mega Rally in Chaygaon

The political crescendo of the day will unfold in Chaygaon, where a massive rally of Congress workers is scheduled. Kharge and Gandhi are both expected to address the gathering, which is drawing thousands of party members from Block Congress Committees and adjoining regions.

Their speeches are expected to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at both the state and central levels, raising issues such as inflation, youth unemployment, and alleged governance failures.

Party insiders view the rally as a morale-boosting exercise and a clear signal of the high command’s commitment to reviving Congress' electoral fortunes in Assam.

Rally Amid Police Restrictions

Interestingly, the Guwahati Police issued an order just a day earlier, prohibiting any rallies or public gatherings that disrupt road traffic within the city limits. While the Congress rally is being held outside Guwahati, the timing of the police directive has drawn attention and is seen by some as a tactical move to indirectly pressure political programmes, especially during high-profile visits.

Nonetheless, the mood in Congress circles remains upbeat. Leaders and workers alike see this visit as a turning point, with renewed confidence in the leadership after recent changes in the state party organisation.

Both leaders are expected to depart from LGBI Airport in the evening after concluding their one-day visit.