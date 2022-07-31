A video of a protest by BJP SC Morcha, Mohila Morcha and Tea Tribe Morcha led by Angoorlata Deka has gone viral on social media, where the leaders are allegedly heard sloganeering “Rahul Gandhi Murdabad”. But a section of few internet users have shared the video claiming the protesters allegedly sloganeering “Ahom nation murdabad”. While a controversy has erupted, the BJP has slammed Congress for being involved in the entire scandalous incident and purportedly sharing the ‘morphed’ audio/video of the protest to harm the image of Assam Pradesh BJP.

During a press conference conducted at the party’s headquarters in Hengrabari on Saturday, July 30, state BJP general secretary Pulok Gohain made serious accusation against the Congress for allegedly sharing a doctored video/audio of a BJP protest rally, allegedly sloganeering “Ahom nation murdabad”. The BJP party filed an FIR at the Dispur Police Station demanding a high level investigation into the widespread plot to harm the BJP’s reputation in Assam Pradesh. Meanwhile the BJP has squashed the morphed video/audio claiming that Congress is behind this entire scandalous incident, trying to malign the image of the BJP.

While an investigation into the incident has begun. Whatsoever, the incident has fanned widespread controversy across the political dais in the state of Assam as well as the Ahom community as netizens divided in the entire incident, too have voiced their comments on the video shared on multiple social media platforms.

The FIR filed by Assam Pradesh BJP clearly mentions, ‘On July 28, the party’s SC Morcha, Mohila Morcha and Tea Tribe Morcha organized programme to register its protest against the derogatory comment made by Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The video footage of the protest programme was downloaded from TV channels by some anti social elements and was distorted, morphed and put up in the social media platform. This was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of a particular community and to create unrest in the society as well as to sully the image of the BJP, Assam Pradesh. Such an act committed by the anti social elements is a gross violation of the information Technology Act. Through this FIR, we request you to identify the miscreants at the earliest and to book them under the relevant laws of the land.’

It may be mentioned here that prior to this latest controversy, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had called newly elected President of India, Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni”. Enraged by this remark, the BJP slammed Congress and protested against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the insensitiveness shown towards the highest Constitutional post of the nation. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologized for his remark and tendered and apology letter to Droupadi Murmu calling it a ‘slip of tongue’.