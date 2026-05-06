Rahul Gandhi reiterates ‘vote theft’ allegations after BJP wins in Assam and West Bengal

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on May 6, renewed his allegations of “vote theft” against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, days after the party secured major victories in the Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that a section of BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha had won through electoral manipulation, alleging that “roughly every sixth MP” of the party had benefited from “vote theft.” He also targeted the BJP-led government in Haryana, calling it an “infiltrator” government.

“Sometimes seats are stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments,” Gandhi wrote, adding that those who manipulate institutions and electoral rolls are themselves “remote-controlled” and “afraid of the truth.” He further claimed that the BJP would struggle to cross 140 Lok Sabha seats if elections were conducted fairly.

Gandhi has repeatedly raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, particularly after the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, where the Indian National Congress was defeated. Congress had then questioned the poll outcome, citing discrepancies in electoral rolls and exit poll projections.

Despite holding several press conferences over the issue, Gandhi has not submitted a formal written complaint to the Election Commission of India in support of his allegations.

His latest remarks come in the aftermath of BJP’s strong performance in the Assembly polls. In West Bengal, the party won 206 seats, marking its best-ever performance in the State, while All India Trinamool Congress finished second with 80 seats. In Assam, BJP secured 82 seats, while its allies, Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad, won 10 seats each. Congress and its allies managed 21 seats.



(Inputs from ANI)