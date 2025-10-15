Rahul Gandhi to visit Guwahati to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Guwahati on October 17 to pay respects to renowned singer Zubeen Garg, a Congress party spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Garg, 52, passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore. The Assam government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Gandhi will arrive in Guwahati to honour Assam’s beloved artist and the voice of the people, Zubeen Garg,” said Bedabrata Bora, Chairperson of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s Media Cell.

During his visit, Gandhi is expected to go to Sonapur, where Garg’s last rites were performed, and later visit the singer’s home to express condolences to his family.