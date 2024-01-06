Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's much hyped Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is likely to enter Assam on January 18. This was announced today during a press meet at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

Addressing the media, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Mahima Singh along with Congress MLA Bharat Narah said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is likely to enter Assam's Amguri in Sivasagar district on January 18.

It was also stated that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would pass through 17 districts in Assam while covering a distance of 833 kilometers. The Yatra would passing through Amguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Kaliabar, Nagaon, Guwahati, Hajo, Mukalmuwa, Senga, Barpeta, Howly, Sarbhog, Manikpur, Bongaigaon, Chapor, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj and Bakshirhat.

It was also stated that a mega public rally would also be held in Assam during the course of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra leg in the state. All the presidents of the Congress booth level committees would be present at this rally.

Meanwhile, a major meeting is to be held soon at Azara in Guwahati to deliberate on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to be helmed by Rahul Gandhi. The meeting would be attended by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Congress party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh along with office bearers of the Assam Congress unit.