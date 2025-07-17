Rahul Gandhi's words emboldened encroachers, led to violence in Goalpara: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has squarely blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for inciting violence in the Paikan Reserve Forest area of Goalpara district, where a mob of alleged encroachers clashed with police and forest personnel, resulting in injuries to 21 officers and the death of one person.

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Chief Minister said, “Rahul Gandhi came to Assam and openly encouraged encroachers to occupy forest land. Emboldened by his reckless words, today a violent mob attacked our police and forest personnel while attempting to forcefully encroach upon the Paikan Reserve Forest.”

He further stated that in the line of duty, 21 police officers and forest guards sustained serious injuries during the confrontation. “Left with no choice, the police had to open fire to restore order—leading to the unfortunate death of one encroacher,” Sarma added.



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Condemning what he termed the "disastrous legacy" of Gandhi’s recent one-day visit to Assam, the Chief Minister said the Congress leader’s "irresponsible rhetoric" has endangered lives and disrupted peace in the state. "The people of Assam will neither forget nor forgive this betrayal," he concluded.

The incident has triggered a sharp political backlash, with the BJP accusing the Congress of fueling land encroachment under the guise of welfare promises, while opposition parties have demanded an impartial inquiry into the firing.

