Rahul Gautam Sharma has said he does not see any scope for playing a mediating role in efforts to bring together different groups campaigning for justice for late singer Zubeen Garg. He has, however, expressed willingness to facilitate a meeting between the singer’s family and a united platform of organisations if such an initiative takes shape.

In a letter dated October 31 addressed to Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, Sharma acknowledged receipt of Gogoi’s letter sent on October 26. The letter followed a resolution adopted at a public discussion organised by the Zubeen Garg Nyay Dabi Samiti at Zubeen Khetra on October 25.

Sharma said that by the time he received Gogoi’s letter, Zubeen Garg’s family had already submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking direct intervention in the justice process. He also said he had appeared before the fast-track court on the previous day to testify, although his statement had not yet been recorded.

Reiterating the importance of the public campaign, Sharma said justice for Zubeen Garg was not merely a demand of his family but an expectation and moral responsibility shared by the people of Assam.

Referring to public statements issued by Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and family members, Sharma said they had repeatedly expressed support for peaceful, non-violent and democratic initiatives seeking justice. He cited their appeal for the campaign to remain dignified, peaceful and above political differences.

Sharma said he had discussed the matter over the phone with prominent intellectuals and leaders of several political parties. According to him, they advised that Garima Saikia Garg and the family should focus on ensuring that the legal proceedings are conducted properly and that the court delivers justice.

Against this backdrop, Sharma said he currently saw no role for himself in the matter. However, he expressed willingness to facilitate a meeting between Garima Saikia Garg, the family and a united platform of organisations if such a collective initiative takes shape.

He maintained that the responsibility of bringing different sections of society together should rest with social leaders under the collective guidance of the people of Assam. He added that social movements are generally built from the grassroots upwards and that public participation is central to sustaining a collective campaign.

Sharma also urged everyone to exercise caution in their statements and actions during this sensitive period, so that no direct or indirect interpretation creates complications for the ongoing court proceedings or gives the impression that Zubeen’s family is separate from the wider public campaign.

Stating that the Assam government has publicly described Zubeen Garg’s death as a murder and that a chargesheet has been filed by the state’s Home Department, Sharma said the responsibility for securing justice rests with the government. He called on social leaders to build sustained public pressure on the authorities to ensure accountability and justice for the singer.

Sharma concluded his letter by extending his greetings to Gogoi.