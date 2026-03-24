Rahul, Priyanka to lead Congress star campaign in Assam polls as party gears up for high-stakes battle

The Indian National Congress is set to announce its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, aiming to project a strong and people-centric alternative in the state.

According to a party release, the list will feature a mix of senior leaders and emerging voices who will lead campaign efforts across Assam, energise party workers, and take the party’s message of development, justice, and inclusive growth to voters.

The Congress said the announcement reflects its serious approach to the elections, which are expected to witness a high-voltage contest. The party also indicated that the campaigners will highlight issues such as unemployment, rising prices, social harmony, and governance concerns.

Prominent leaders likely to feature in the list include Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Siddaramaiah, Jitendra Singh, Alka Lamba, Shilpi Tirkey and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India.