Akhil Gogoi leads Baksa rally: BPF, UPPL must unite to defeat BJP in BTR

Assam's Raijor Dal, led by president and MLA Akhil Gogoi, organised a large rally at Milanbazar in Assam's Barapeta under Baksa district, on July 24, as the political mood in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) continues to heat up. However, the official dates for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections are yet to be announced.

Addressing the crowd, Akhil Gogoi made it clear that his party is ready for the upcoming BTC elections. He said that the people must come together to remove the BJP from power in BTR.

Gogoi strongly urged the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to unite and stand against the BJP.

In his speech, Gogoi said, “The BJP must be ousted from the Bodoland Territorial Region by any means. If the BPF and UPPL join hands, there will be no need for the BJP. The BJP has already done enough harm to BTR, and if allowed to stay, they will continue to destroy the region. They will swallow both BPF and UPPL. If BJP stays, BTR will go back to how things were before 2014. That should not happen.”

Gogoi also warned about possible eviction drives after the elections, saying, “BJP might not carry out evictions before the election, but they surely will do so once it’s over. The BJP cannot be trusted.”

Making an official announcement, Gogoi declared that Raijor Dal will contest the BTC elections. He chose Mathanguri in the Manas Assembly Constituency as the place to make this announcement. He said his party will contest a few seats with the aim of raising the voice of the original Assamese-speaking communities—both Hindu and Muslim—who he believes have been left out of the decision-making process in the BTC council.

“These people, the original inhabitants of BTC, have been deprived of their land and resources,” Gogoi said. “They deserve to be heard in the BTC council. Just like I raise their voices in the Assam Assembly, Raijor Dal wants to do the same in the council.”

Gogoi said if Raijor Dal wins in the area, they will set up a small industry that will convert ripe bananas into powder and produce cereal flakes. He added that these flakes will be exported to the United States, providing employment and income to local residents.