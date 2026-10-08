Raijor Dal alleges excessive force during protest march towards Assam CM’s residence

The Raijor Dal has alleged that several of its workers were injured during police action while they were being detained after a protest march towards Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s residence in Guwahati on October 8. The party claimed that one protester suffered a serious injury to his private parts during the detention, while several others sustained injuries to their heads and chest.

The protest was organised by the Raijor Dal following a call by party MLA Akhil Gogoi, with a large number of protesters marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence carrying black flags.

As the protesters approached the area, police detained several of them, including party leaders Dhairya Konwar and Bidyut Saikia, following which the situation turned tense.

According to the Raijor Dal, Ananta Arandhara sustained a serious injury to his private parts after police personnel allegedly squeezed or pressed the area with their hands during the detention.

The Raijor Dal accused the police of using excessive force during the detention and alleged that the injured protesters had not received medical treatment when the party issued its statement.