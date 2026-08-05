Raijor Dal, Jatiya Yuva Bahini demand immediate clarification on delay in UGC-NET 2026 results

Raijor Dal and Jatiya Yuva Bahini on Wednesday demanded an immediate clarification from the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the delay in the declaration of the UGC-NET 2026 results and provisional answer key, alleging that the prolonged wait has left thousands of candidates across the country in uncertainty. The organisations also sought a definite timeline for the publication of the results and warned of protests if the issue remains unresolved.

Addressing a joint press conference in Guwahati, Raijor Dal spokesperson Martand Dihingia said more than 40 days have passed since the UGC-NET examination was conducted, but the NTA has neither released the provisional answer key nor announced the results.

He said the delay has caused widespread anxiety among candidates seeking admission to PhD programmes, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and appointments as Assistant Professors, as the examination serves as a key gateway for higher education and academic careers.

The organisations urged the NTA to immediately issue an official statement explaining the reasons behind the delay and announce a clear schedule for the release of the answer key and results.

They further demanded an independent inquiry into the matter, stating that the investigation should be conducted by an external agency rather than the NTA itself. They said such a probe should identify the reasons for the delay and recommend measures to prevent similar situations in future examinations.

Outlining their proposed course of action, Dihingia said Raijor Dal and Jatiya Yuva Bahini are holding internal consultations and are likely to announce a protest programme within the next few days if the authorities fail to address their demands.

Commenting on the recent change in leadership at the Union Education Ministry, Dihingia said replacing the minister alone would not resolve the concerns of students. He urged the new leadership to take prompt measures to ensure transparency and timely declaration of the UGC-NET results.

"The government must treat the UGC-NET examination with the seriousness it deserves. Students have invested months of preparation and deserve timely results and complete transparency," Dihingia said.

The organisations warned that they would intensify their agitation if the NTA does not provide a satisfactory explanation and a definite timeline for publishing the UGC-NET 2026 answer key and results.