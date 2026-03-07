Raijor Dal leader Golam Babu Kibriya quits party, accuses leadership of compromising its political independence

Raijor Dal leader Golam Babu Kibriya on March 7 formally resigned from the party, accusing its leadership of compromising its political independence by aligning with the Congress.



Addressing a press conference in Hatigaon in Guwahati, Kibriya announced his decision to step down from the party, expressing deep dissatisfaction with what he described as a shift in the party’s ideological and political direction under its chief Akhil Gogoi.



Kibriya said he had joined Raijor Dal with the belief that it would emerge as a strong grassroots movement capable of providing an alternative political voice in Assam. However, he alleged that the party leadership had now “surrendered before national parties,” referring to its alliance with the Indian National Congress.



The former Raijor Dal leader revealed that he had been preparing to contest from the Jaleswar Assembly constituency and had been working extensively at the grassroots level in the region with the expectation that the party would field its candidate from the seat.



“I joined Raijor Dal believing it would lead a people’s movement in Assam and present a genuine political alternative. But the party’s recent decisions have been disappointing,” Kibriya said.



He also criticised the Congress, alleging that the party continues to treat minority communities as its “inherited vote bank.” According to him, he had expected Raijor Dal to assert its political position by demanding the Jaleswar seat even within the framework of an opposition alliance.



Kibriya further claimed that the party leadership had prioritised constituencies such as Goalpara East Assembly constituency and Mankachar Assembly constituency, while ignoring Jaleswar.



Announcing his resignation, he also asserted that several party workers and leaders have been leaving Raijor Dal in recent times, hinting at growing internal dissatisfaction.



Despite his criticism, Kibriya maintained that he continues to hold personal respect for Akhil Gogoi but said their political views have diverged significantly.



“I respect Akhil Gogoi as an individual, but our political paths are no longer aligned,” he said.