Raijor Dal, led by its president Akhil Gogoi, has registered a significant breakthrough in the recently held Assam Panchayat elections.

With a series of wins across various districts, the party’s performance is being seen as a major boost to its grassroots expansion and political credibility.

One of the key victories came from the Raukhowa-Kalsabhaga Regional Panchayat in Goalpara district, where Raijor Dal candidate Rezabul Haque secured a decisive win. Supporters hailed it as a sign of people’s growing trust in the party’s promise of change and accountability.

In Dimou Panchayat, Purnananda Chetia of Raijor Dal won the regional member seat, adding to the party’s tally in Upper Assam. Leaders praised his commitment and expressed confidence that he would work to address the local people’s concerns.

In the Chenga constituency, Nurjahan Khatun won the regional member seat from the 97th Bormara Village Panchayat with a resounding margin of 3,542 votes—one of the most notable victories of the election. The win underlines Raijor Dal’s rising appeal among rural and minority communities.

The party also made inroads in central Assam. In Dhing Assembly Constituency, Jyotsna Begum won from Hatimuria Panchayat, and Asiba Fakir clinched the seat in Jaramari Langia Panchayat. These wins added to Raijor Dal’s momentum in Nagaon district.



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However, one of the biggest gains for Raijor Dal came from Sivasagar district. The party won in 21 wards across multiple village panchayats under the Sivasagar Assembly Constituency. Notable results include three wards each in Konwarpur and Disang Dhai Ali panchayats, two in Cherekapar, and single wards in Barua Pukhuri and Morabazar.

In Khanamukh and Hahchara panchayats, Raijor Dal secured two wards each. The most substantial win came from Banmukh panchayat, where the party bagged four wards. In Deoraja panchayat, the party emerged victorious in three wards. These results mark Raijor Dal’s growing footprint in Upper Assam’s rural belt.

So far, the party has won nine Anchalik Panchayat (AP) member seats and a large number of Gaon Panchayat (GP) member seats across the state, including 21 members from Sivasagar alone. The scale of these victories has energized the party’s base and bolstered its image as a serious regional force.

Speaking after the results, party president Akhil Gogoi said, “The people of Assam have shown that they want a new kind of politics. This result proves that the public believes in Raijor Dal’s fight for truth, transparency, and justice. We are thankful to every voter who supported us.”

As the Panchayat results continue to be declared, Raijor Dal’s performance has drawn wide attention for its ability to mobilize grassroots support and disrupt traditional power equations in rural Assam.