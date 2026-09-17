Raijor Dal marks PM Modi’s birthday as ‘Black Day’, cites unaddressed flood losses

While Assam marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with celebrations and ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ programmes, the Raijor Dal observed September 17 as a “Black Day”, drawing attention to the plight of flood-affected people in Upper Assam.

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said the decision to observe the day as a “Black Day” was meant to highlight what the party described as the government’s failure to provide timely relief and compensation to families affected by the July floods.

Gogoi alleged that Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo suffered extensive damage in the July 19 floods, with homes, vehicles, agricultural assets and personal belongings destroyed. He questioned why several affected families were still awaiting financial assistance despite government surveys and assurances of relief.

The Raijor Dal leader also questioned the contrast between the birthday celebrations and the situation of flood-hit families, referring to Prime Minister Modi’s earlier vision of Assam becoming an “engine of growth” for the Northeast.

The party has additionally demanded the dismissal of Assam Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain from the state Cabinet and sought the arrest of Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain.

The protest, held as part of the party’s ‘Black Day’ observance, continued through the afternoon and concluded at around 4 PM on September 16.

Gogoi also raised concerns over Assam’s recurring flood problem and alleged that previous assurances of finding a permanent solution had not translated into adequate action. He further flagged concerns over alleged coal mining activities along the Assam-Nagaland border, claiming that continued excavation could have serious consequences for Upper Assam.