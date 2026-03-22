Raijor Dal releases final candidate list for Assam polls; Pradip Kumar Baruah fielded from Kaliabor

The Raijor Dal has released its final list of candidates for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, naming nominees across key constituencies in the state.

According to the list approved by the party’s election committee, Pradip Kumar Baruah has been fielded from Kaliabor, while party president Akhil Gogoi will contest from Sivasagar.

Other candidates include Abul Mia from Gauripur, Abdur Basid Mondal from East Goalpara, Anjan Talukdar from Manas, Azizur Rahman from Dalgaon, Mehboob Muktar from Dhing, Alok Nath from Tezpur, Dulal Chandra Baruah from Sissiborgaon, Rahul Chettri from Margherita, Dulal Moran from Digboi, and Gyanashree Bora from Moriani.

The party stated that the candidate for Bokakhat constituency will be announced on March 22.

Party sources said that following discussions with the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal has been allotted 13 constituencies as part of the opposition seat-sharing arrangement.

Akhil Gogoi said this is the party’s final list, and all previously announced candidates not included in it stand cancelled. He also expressed regret over the changes, stating that the decision was taken in the larger interest of opposition unity to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.

The move comes as opposition parties continue efforts to consolidate their strategy ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.