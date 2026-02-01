Raijor Dal seeks 15 seats from Congress, Akhil Gogoi releases party manifesto after meeting Gaurav Gogoi



Raijor Dal has formally sought 15 Assembly seats from the Congress as part of a proposed opposition alliance for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The demand was articulated by Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi while addressing the media in Guwahati on February 1, following a closed-door meeting with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi at Orchid Park in Kaziranga.

Akhil Gogoi said the two-hour-long meeting was cordial and held in a positive atmosphere, with discussions mainly centred on strengthening opposition unity for the 2026 polls. He stated that the people of Assam want to see Gaurav Gogoi as Chief Minister in 2026 and expressed optimism about the possibility of an alliance if the Congress shows flexibility.

Referring to recent stagnation in alliance talks after discussions involving Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, Akhil Gogoi said the meeting with Gaurav Gogoi had reopened avenues for cooperation. “We are not asking for 20 seats. We have submitted a list of 20 constituencies, out of which we are seeking 15. I cannot go below 15 seats. If there is a little more willingness, the alliance can be finalised,” he said.

During the meeting, Akhil Gogoi also released Raijor Dal’s election manifesto, outlining the party’s vision of building a “New Assam” led by indigenous communities. The manifesto promises year-round agricultural production, promotion of small and medium industries, and increased use of locally produced goods to strengthen the state’s economy.

The party has also set goals for skill development and professional training, diversification of Assam’s tea industry beyond black tea to include white and green tea, and transformative reforms in the service sector. Tourism development has been highlighted as a key priority, with a focus on positioning Assam as a major national tourism hub.

Other major promises include promoting medium-scale hydropower projects instead of large dams, boosting the bamboo-based economy, providing interest-free funds to startups with a proposed budget allocation of ₹5,000 crore, and ensuring the Right to Health. The manifesto also reiterates commitments to identify and deport foreigners, grant land rights to landless indigenous people, oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, and seek national disaster status for floods.

Raijor Dal has further promised tribal status for communities such as Moran, Motok, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbanshi and tea tribes, along with Nath Yogi, Saraniya Kachari and Madahi communities. The manifesto also pledges a fear-free Assam, protection for street vendors and rickshaw pullers, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, and assurance that no one will be jailed for criticising the government.