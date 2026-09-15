Raijor Dal will not field candidate in Nagaon bypoll to prevent communal forces: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal will not field its own candidate in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, with party president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi saying the decision has been taken in the larger interest of preventing the rise of communal forces.

Gogoi said the decision was taken by the party’s Steering Committee, following which he made the announcement regarding the Nagaon bypoll.

According to Gogoi, Raijor Dal would have supported the Congress in the contest, but the party was removed from the Opposition alliance a few days ago. He alleged that the Congress had broken the alliance ahead of the by-election.

Gogoi launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership, saying, “There are many fools in the world, but the maximum number of fools are in Congress.”

He also targeted Congress leader Mira Borthakur, alleging that she is one of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s “fixed deposits” within the Congress.

Despite its decision not to field a candidate, the Raijor Dal said its move was aimed at preventing the division of votes among Opposition forces and countering what it described as communal politics in the Nagaon by-election.

Gogoi’s remarks against the Congress and Mira Borthakur are political allegations and have not been independently verified.