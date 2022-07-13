Rail connectivity to southern Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur will be restored soon, with the Railways having completed the restoration work after tracks were damaged by rain and landslides.

Since May, the southern part of Assam, as well as Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, have been cut off from rail connectivity due to multiple landslides caused by pre-monsoon heavy showers in the Dima Hasao district.

Despite the fact that the NF Railway immediately began the restoration process on this route, heavy rain in the hilly Dima Hasao district was acting as a barrier.

“Trial engine runs were conducted successfully on all the affected locations. Full-fledged rail connectivity will soon resume on the Lumding-Badarpur route. NF Railway has put all its efforts in restoring the damaged line and restarting the train services,” an official statement said.

The railway ministry had previously approved Rs 180 crore for the repair of the damaged railway lines in Dima Hasao district.