Rail restoration in full swing after floods disrupt Simaluguri section in Assam

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has intensified restoration work on flood-affected railway sections in Upper Assam, deploying more than 200 workers to repair damaged tracks and restore train services disrupted by flooding in Sivasagar district.

According to NFR, heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas caused the Dikhow River to overflow, inundating Simaluguri railway station, its yard, railway colony and adjoining tracks under the Tinsukia Division.

Railway authorities said engineering teams are working round the clock under the supervision of senior officials to restore normal train operations at the earliest.

Restoration activities are currently focused on the Selenghat–Amguri section, where over 200 workers, along with railway engineers and supervisors, have been deployed to carry out track repairs, strengthen infrastructure and continuously inspect affected locations to ensure the safe resumption of services.

Significant repair work was also undertaken in the Sivasagar Town–Simaluguri section on Tuesday, with railway personnel making steady progress despite challenging weather conditions.

Senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway are closely monitoring the restoration efforts, while various departments are coordinating to minimise disruption and expedite the reopening of the affected rail corridor.

NFR said passenger safety remains its top priority and assured that every effort is being made to complete the restoration work efficiently while ensuring safe train operations.

The railway zone also expressed gratitude to passengers for their patience and cooperation during the unprecedented flooding, reiterating its commitment to restoring reliable rail connectivity as quickly as possible.