Rail, road and air revolution turned northeast into India’s growth engine: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday, December 4 credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as a “historic transformation” of the Northeast, asserting that the region has evolved from decades of neglect into a major engine of India’s economic and strategic growth.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Sonowal said the last decade has witnessed “an unprecedented shift” in development, connectivity and governance. “The Northeast, once on the margins of policymaking, has now moved to the heart of national priorities,” he said, adding that Modi has emerged as “the grand architect of a new and resurgent Northeast.”

Sonowal stated that enhanced connectivity has been pivotal to the region’s revival, with major railway, road, air and waterway projects redefining mobility and economic integration.

All major gauge conversion projects have been completed, bringing Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram onto the broad-gauge network. Landmark projects such as the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge and the Bhairabi–Sairang line, commissioned in June 2025, have further strengthened access to remote interiors.

Four state capital rail connectivity projects—Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and Meghalaya—are currently underway. The India–Bangladesh Agartala–Akhaura cross-border rail link, inaugurated in 2023, has emerged as a vital international corridor.

On highways, more than 11,000 km of national and strategic roads have been developed in the last decade, including the Shillong–Nongstoin–Tura corridor and key connectivity routes to Kohima, Itanagar and Gangtok.

According to the Union Minister, air connectivity has undergone “a revolution,” with the number of airports in the region expanding from nine in 2014 to 19 today. New airports at Pakyong and Hollongi, and upgraded terminals at Tezu, Rupsi and Agartala, were operationalised under the UDAN scheme. Heliports and water aerodromes have further strengthened last-mile outreach.

Sonowal highlighted the surge in investments under Modi’s leadership. The bamboo-based bio-refinery at Numaligarh has opened new economic avenues for farmers, while the refinery’s Rs 22,594-crore expansion has tripled its capacity, bolstering India’s energy security.

The semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad—with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore—will produce 15 billion chips annually and generate 27,000 jobs, marking the Northeast’s entry into the global technology supply chain.

Agriculture and organic produce, supported through farmer-producer organisations and bamboo industry deregulation, have positioned the region as India’s leading organic value chain cluster.

The minister said long-term peace has strengthened due to successful accords with Bodo, Karbi, Bru and other groups. The reduction of AFSPA coverage by 75% since 2014 has further improved the security environment.

He described the period as one of “cultural renaissance,” citing the national recognition of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the renewed commemoration of Lachit Barphukon, and the inclusion of Assam’s Maidams in UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Under the Act East Policy, Sonowal said the Northeast is now emerging as India’s cultural and logistical gateway to Southeast Asia, aided by integrated check posts, border trade infrastructure and multimodal transport links.

“The story of the Northeast today is the story of a resurgent India,” he said, adding that Modi’s more than 70 visits to the region reflect “governance that reaches people where they live.”