Railway Board initiates process to set up RRB examination centre in Assam's Kokrajhar

The Ministry of Railways has initiated the process for establishing a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination centre in Assam's Kokrajhar, marking the first official step towards addressing a long-standing demand from candidates in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The development follows a request made by Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro, who had written to the Railway Board on May 12, 2026, seeking the establishment of an RRB examination centre in Kokrajhar to improve accessibility for aspirants from the region.

In a communication addressed to Boro, Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satish Kumar stated that the proposal had been examined and that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Guwahati, had been directed to initiate a preliminary assessment for setting up an examination centre in Kokrajhar.

As part of the process, RRB Guwahati has instructed the Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) to conduct a preliminary audit and identify suitable venues in the district.

Currently, RRB examinations in Assam are conducted only at Guwahati and Tezpur, requiring candidates from the Bodoland region to travel considerable distances to appear for recruitment examinations.

According to the Railway Board, the identified venues in Kokrajhar will be evaluated based on prescribed standards relating to physical infrastructure, technical facilities, accessibility, security and other operational requirements before any final approval is granted.

"The identified venues will be considered for inclusion as examination centres for future RRB examinations," the Railway Board said in its communication.

Reacting to the development, Pramod Boro expressed gratitude to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar for approving the proposal. In a post on X, he described the move as the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the people of Bodoland.

"A long-standing demand of the people of Bodoland has finally become a reality. Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji and Railway Board Chairman & CEO Shri Satish Kumar Ji for approving Railway Recruitment Board examination centres in Kokrajhar," Boro wrote.

He added that the initiative, undertaken during the tenure of the UPPL-led Bodoland Territorial Council government, would improve access to railway recruitment examinations and create greater employment opportunities for the youth of Bodoland.