As India gears up for the vibrant celebrations of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is intensifying efforts to safeguard millions of rail passengers navigating the bustling railway network during this peak travel period. With an expected surge in passenger numbers, RPF has proactively launched an extensive safety campaign, emphasizing a secure, incident-free journey for all.

In preparation for the festivities, RPF has enacted a series of preventive measures designed to address fire risks and potential hazards. This drive, which began on October 15, 2024, involves enhanced monitoring of luggage and thorough inspections of parcels, alongside a crackdown on unsafe practices such as the use of portable stoves by vendors. The RPF’s widespread campaign also seeks to inform and engage passengers, featuring public outreach methods like distributing informative leaflets, displaying safety posters, organizing street plays (Nukkad Nataks), and utilizing media outlets across social, print, and electronic channels.

Already, the safety initiative has led to 56 bookings under the Railway Act for possession of hazardous, inflammable items. Further, RPF has penalized 550 passengers for smoking in trains and held 2,414 individuals accountable under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), underscoring its commitment to enforcing railway safety regulations.

Passengers are urged to heed the RPF's comprehensive safety guidelines:

Promptly report any sighting of firecrackers, flammable objects, or suspicious activities to RPF/GRP officials or railway authorities.

Keep valuables secure and visible, minimize baggage, and opt for digital transactions where possible.

Ensure children remain accompanied by adults, pay attention to station announcements, and follow instructions from railway personnel.

Enhanced Security Protocols

Increased CCTV surveillance at major railway stations.

Heightened patrolling by RPF personnel on trains and platforms.

Close collaboration with Government Railway Police (GRP) to strengthen crime prevention efforts.

Rigorous checks on both luggage and passenger belongings.

For reporting any safety concerns, travelers can reach RPF via the Rail Madad portal (https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in), the mobile application, or the helpline number 139.

"Diwali and Chhath Puja symbolize joy and unity, and ensuring the safety of our passengers remains our highest priority," remarked Manoj Yadav, Director General of the RPF. "We encourage all passengers to stay vigilant and support our personnel in making this festive journey safe for everyone."