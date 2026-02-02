Railway police rescue 12 passengers, including 8 children, across Northeast

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 12 vulnerable passengers, including eight minors, during a series of coordinated operations carried out across multiple stations between January 24 and January 28, officials said.



According to NFR, the rescue operations were conducted as part of routine surveillance and in response to RailMadad complaints across stations under its jurisdiction. The rescued individuals included runaway minor boys and girls, destitute children and unattended passengers found travelling alone or in distress.



Major rescue actions were carried out at Falakata, Lumding, Kishanganj, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Katihar (East) and Guwahati railway stations.



All rescued minors were handed over to concerned Child Line units and recognised child care organisations in accordance with established procedures. The four rescued adults were produced before local police authorities for further necessary action, officials said.



Railway authorities said the timely interventions highlight the alertness, compassion and coordination of RPF personnel in ensuring passenger safety, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children.



The Northeast Frontier Railway reiterated its commitment to safe and people-centric railway operations and urged passengers to immediately inform RPF personnel or use RailMadad in case they notice any unattended minor or suspicious situation at railway premises.