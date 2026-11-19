Railway Police seized around 25 kg of cannabis and arrested two alleged smugglers, including a woman, during an operation at Lumding railway station.

The operation was carried out aboard the Agartala–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, where the railway police team intercepted the suspected consignments and apprehended the two alleged smugglers.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhijit Dev and Anamika Dev, both residents of Agartala. The cannabis, weighing approximately 25 kg, was recovered during the operation.

The railway police have taken both accused into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the smuggling operation.