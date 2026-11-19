Railway Police seize 25 kg of Cannabis at Assam's Lumding Station, arrest two
Two Agartala residents, including a woman, arrested after cannabis was recovered from the Agartala–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express at Lumding railway station.
- Officials conducted the operation aboard the Agartala–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express train
- The accused were identified as Abhijit Dev and Anamika Dev
- Both detained individuals are residents of Agartala, police officials confirmed
Railway Police seized around 25 kg of cannabis and arrested two alleged smugglers, including a woman, during an operation at Lumding railway station.
The operation was carried out aboard the Agartala–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, where the railway police team intercepted the suspected consignments and apprehended the two alleged smugglers.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhijit Dev and Anamika Dev, both residents of Agartala. The cannabis, weighing approximately 25 kg, was recovered during the operation.
The railway police have taken both accused into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the smuggling operation.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today