Railway Police seize cannabis bag from Silchar-Rangiya Express in Assam's Chaparmukh
Railway Police seized a bag of suspected cannabis from beneath a seat on the Silchar-Rangiya Express at Chaparmukh. The alleged transporter fled after spotting officers, leaving investigators to trace who was moving the contraband.
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Story highlights
- Police found the bag hidden beneath a passenger seat during checks
- The recovered consignment contained a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis
- The alleged transporter escaped after noticing the presence of railway personnel
Railway Police at Assam's Chaparmukh conducted an operation aboard the down Silchar–Rangiya Express, leading to the seizure of a bag containing a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis.
During the operation, the police recovered the cannabis-filled bag from underneath a passenger seat of the train.
The suspected transporter allegedly fled the spot after sensing the presence of the railway police. No arrest has been reported so far.
Further investigation is underway to identify the person behind the attempted transportation of the contraband.
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