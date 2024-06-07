Railway Police seizes 10 kg cannabis on Tripura Sundari Express at Guwahati
The Government Railway Police recovered over 10 kilograms of cannabis from the Tripura Sundari Express at Guwahati Railway Station. Three individuals, including a juvenile, were apprehended during the bust.
In a major drug bust, the Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a search on Train No. 14619 DN, the Tripura Sundari Express, at Guwahati Railway Station, leading to the recovery of 15 packets of suspected cannabis (ganja) weighing a total of 10.228 kilograms. The operation, based on a tip-off, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals, including a juvenile.
The three detainees were transporting the contraband from Agartala, with Bihar as their final destination. The apprehended individuals are currently in custody, and necessary legal proceedings are underway to address the drug trafficking charges.
This seizure underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the transportation and distribution of illegal substances via the railway network. Further investigations are being conducted to uncover the larger network involved in this illicit trade.
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining stringent surveillance and enforcement actions to ensure the safety and security of passengers and prevent the misuse of the railways for criminal activities.
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