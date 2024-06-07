In a major drug bust, the Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a search on Train No. 14619 DN, the Tripura Sundari Express, at Guwahati Railway Station, leading to the recovery of 15 packets of suspected cannabis (ganja) weighing a total of 10.228 kilograms. The operation, based on a tip-off, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals, including a juvenile.

The three detainees were transporting the contraband from Agartala, with Bihar as their final destination. The apprehended individuals are currently in custody, and necessary legal proceedings are underway to address the drug trafficking charges.

This seizure underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the transportation and distribution of illegal substances via the railway network. Further investigations are being conducted to uncover the larger network involved in this illicit trade.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining stringent surveillance and enforcement actions to ensure the safety and security of passengers and prevent the misuse of the railways for criminal activities.