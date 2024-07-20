In a significant crackdown on touting and theft, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway arrested nine individuals involved in the illegal sale of railway tickets and ten others for theft of passenger belongings between July 1 and July 16, 2024. The coordinated efforts with the Government Railway Police (GRP) led to the recovery of railway tickets worth over Rs. 2.21 lakh and stolen goods, including mobile phones valued at more than Rs. 1.91 lakh.

During this period, RPF and GRP conducted extensive raids and checks across the zone. These operations resulted in the recovery of 84 railway tickets totaling approximately Rs. 2.21 lakh. Additionally, ten individuals were apprehended for theft, leading to the recovery of twelve mobile phones. All arrested individuals have been prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Railways Act.

Also read: RPF rescues over 84,000 children from 2018 to 2024 under 'Operation Nanhe Farishtey'

A notable incident occurred on July 2, 2024, when the RPF and Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) team conducted a raid at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter of New Jalpaiguri railway station. This operation led to the arrest of one tout and the recovery of 18 e-tickets worth around Rs. 48,383. A case has been registered under Section 143 of the Railways Act.

In another significant operation on July 4, 2024, the RPF, Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS), and GRP conducted a joint raid at New Jalpaiguri railway station. This raid resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of four stolen mobile phones valued at approximately Rs. 1 lakh. The recovered items and suspects have been handed over to the GRP for further legal proceedings.

Railway authorities have emphasized the importance of traveling with valid tickets and have urged passengers to report any issues during their journey by dialing the toll-free number 139.