Railway Protection Force intensifies anti-crime drive, seizes drugs, rescues seven children

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) carried out a series of coordinated anti-crime and passenger assistance operations on July 7 and 8, reinforcing railway security across its jurisdiction through successful action against narcotics trafficking, liquor smuggling, theft and other unlawful activities.

Working in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Excise Department, Child Welfare authorities and other law enforcement agencies, the RPF conducted multiple operations that led to significant recoveries and arrests while also extending timely assistance to passengers in need.

During the two-day operations, RPF teams recovered more than 15 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately Rs 7.60 lakh from different railway stations under NFR. In separate cases, 185 bottles of illicit liquor worth over Rs 20,000 were seized from trains and railway premises. The offenders were apprehended and handed over to the concerned authorities for legal action.

As part of its drive against theft and other criminal activities, the RPF also apprehended several offenders involved in mobile phone theft. Seven stolen mobile phones, collectively valued at around Rs 1.04 lakh, were recovered and handed over to the Government Railway Police for further legal proceedings.

The force continued its humanitarian initiatives by rescuing seven minor children, including six boys and one girl, from different railway stations across the Northeast Frontier Railway network. The children were safely handed over to the respective Child Welfare Committees and Child Help Desks to ensure their rehabilitation, care and protection from potential exploitation.

In another instance, RPF personnel provided immediate assistance to an ailing elderly passenger at a railway station. After establishing the passenger's identity through available documents, the individual was shifted to the Railway Health Unit for first aid before being referred to a higher medical facility by railway ambulance under RPF escort. The passenger's family members were also informed promptly.

Northeast Frontier Railway said the sustained operations reflect the Railway Protection Force's continued commitment to ensuring passenger safety, protecting railway property and maintaining a secure travel environment. The RPF will continue to strengthen surveillance, prevent unlawful activities and provide prompt assistance to passengers across the railway network.