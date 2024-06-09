The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted extensive checks and drives from May 17 to May 31 resulting in significant actions against human trafficking and theft of railway passengers' belongings. During this period, the RPF apprehended 32 individuals involved in such criminal activities.

One of the notable achievements during these drives was the rescue of 48 individuals, including 45 minors and 3 women, from different locations. Additionally, the RPF apprehended 03 human traffickers and recovered stolen passenger belongings valued at approximately Rs 4,95,000.

In a specific incident on May 21, a joint team from RPF/Kishanganj (KNE) and SIB/ Katihar (KIR) rescued 3 minor boys from Kishanganj railway station. Two human traffickers were apprehended during this rescue operation and handed over to OC/GRP/Kishanganj along with the minors for further legal action.

Similarly, on May 16, a joint team of RPF/Jalpaiguri Road (JPE) and Alipurduar (APDJ) rescued a missing girl from train 15658 DN (Brahmaputra Express) at Jalpaiguri Road railway station. A suspected human trafficker was apprehended and handed over to local police authorities.

In various other incidents, RPF teams apprehended suspects and recovered stolen mobile phones and other valuables worth thousands of rupees, contributing significantly to curbing thefts and ensuring passenger safety.

The RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) remains committed to providing assistance and ensuring the security of rail users. Passengers encountering any issues during their train journey are encouraged to dial 139 (Toll-free) for immediate assistance.