Railway security force nabs theft accused at Guwahati, other stations; stolen mobiles recovered

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), the security wing of Indian Railways, has arrested multiple individuals in connection with theft cases across railway stations, including in Assam, officials said on April 19.

In Guwahati, RPF personnel apprehended one person at the railway station on April 14 and recovered a stolen mobile phone worth around Rs 15,000. The accused was later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), where a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In another operation, RPF teams from Rangiya detained an individual onboard Train No. 15930 Down on April 13 for alleged theft of passenger belongings. A mobile phone valued at approximately Rs 40,000 was recovered, and the accused was handed over to GRP Rangiya for legal action.

Further, on April 16, RPF personnel at New Bongaigaon railway station apprehended another suspect and recovered a stolen mobile phone worth around Rs 10,000. The individual was handed over to GRP for further proceedings.

A similar arrest was also made at Katihar railway station in Bihar, where a stolen mobile phone valued at Rs 15,000 was recovered.

Officials said the operations highlight continued efforts to curb theft and ensure passenger safety. Passengers have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.