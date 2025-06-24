Railway teams race against time to restore Northeast's lifeline after massive landslide

Railway authorities have launched an intensive restoration operation to reconnect the crucial Lumding-Badarpur corridor after a devastating landslide dumped 50,000 cubic metres of debris across the tracks, cutting off vital rail links to northeastern India.

Northeast Frontier Railway teams are working around the clock with heavy machinery and specialised equipment to clear the massive obstruction that has paralysed train services on one of the region's most critical transportation arteries. Senior officials from NFR headquarters have set up a command post at the disaster site to oversee the complex restoration mission.

The ambitious recovery effort involves removing at least 30,000 cubic metres of mud, rocks and debris before track reconstruction can begin. Railway engineers face the challenging task of clearing material that has piled against retaining walls while ensuring the structural integrity of the railway infrastructure.

A high-level emergency meeting brought together senior officials from Northeast Frontier Railway, state government agencies, and the National Highway Authority of India to coordinate the restoration strategy. The collaborative approach aims to expedite the clearing process and restore passenger services as quickly as possible while maintaining safety standards.

Railway teams have mobilised heavy earthmoving equipment and deployed additional manpower to the affected section. Officials described the operation as proceeding on a "war footing" with continuous monitoring to track progress and address emerging challenges.

The restoration timeline depends on successfully clearing the debris field and conducting thorough safety inspections of the track infrastructure. Railway authorities are working to minimise service disruption while ensuring that passenger safety remains the top priority.

Until the line reopens, multiple train services face cancellation or route modifications. Major express trains, including the Rangiya-Silchar route, Guwahati-Silchar services, and the New Delhi-Guwahati connection, have been suspended starting June 24-25. The Bengaluru-Agartala Humsafar Express scheduled for June 27 is also cancelled.

Several long-distance services are operating with modified routes during the restoration period. The Kanchanjunga Express and other premium services will terminate or originate at alternative stations to maintain partial connectivity while repair work continues.

Railway administration officials acknowledged the inconvenience to passengers but emphasised that the comprehensive restoration effort will ensure long-term safety and reliability of the crucial northeastern rail corridor.

Passengers can access real-time updates on restoration progress and service resumption through official railway communication channels, websites, and helplines as teams work to restore full connectivity to the region.