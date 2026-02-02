Railways allocate record Rs 11,486 crore for Assam, northeast in 2026–27 budget

In a major push to transform rail connectivity in India’s eastern frontier, the Union Government has earmarked a record Rs 11,486 crore for Assam and the North Eastern states under the Indian Railways Budget 2026–27, marking the highest-ever allocation for the region. The outlay, nearly five times higher than the 2014 allocation, underscores the Centre’s focus on accelerating infrastructure growth, improving safety, and integrating the Northeast more closely with national and international rail networks.

Under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), railway projects worth Rs 72,468 crore are currently at various stages of execution across Assam and the Northeast. Surveys for new railway lines are underway to expand network coverage, while a proposed international rail link between Kokrajhar and Gelephu in Bhutan (69 km) is expected to significantly boost cross-border connectivity. Railway works in Manipur have resumed, and projects in Sikkim and Nagaland are progressing at an accelerated pace.

Assam has emerged as a key beneficiary of the infrastructure drive. On January 17, 2026, the state witnessed the launch of the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Kamakhya–Howrah route, enhancing overnight long-distance travel between Assam and West Bengal. A day later, Assam recorded another milestone with the introduction of its first Amrit Bharat Express services—Kamakhya–Rohtak and Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar). Both services were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further strengthening future connectivity, the Varanasi–Siliguri bullet train corridor has been proposed, with long-term plans to extend the high-speed network up to Guwahati, potentially bringing the Northeast into India’s next-generation rail grid.

Railway expansion and electrification have gained momentum under NFR since 2014. Around 1,900 km of new railway tracks have been laid across the region. While five Northeastern states are now fully electrified, Assam has achieved 98 per cent electrification, with 2,839 km electrified across the Northeast. In addition, 502 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed to ease congestion and enhance safety.

Safety upgrades form a critical component of the investment. The Kavach automatic train protection system has been sanctioned for 1,197 km, with implementation currently underway on 235 km. Advanced AI-based camera systems have been deployed to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks, alongside enhanced Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) for smarter and safer railway operations.

With railway investments in the region now five times higher than a decade ago, Indian Railways aims to catalyse inclusive growth, promote trade and tourism, and ensure sustainable development in Assam and the Northeast. The expanding rail network is also central to advancing the Government of India’s Act East Policy, strengthening regional integration and cross-border connectivity.