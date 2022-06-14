The illegally built houses on railway land in Sripuria area of ​​Tinsukia town were bulldozed by the railway department on Monday.

The railway department in collaboration with the Tinsukia district administration carried out a massive raid on houses constructed illegally on railway land in Sripuria area.

The raid was conducted in the presence of Tinsukia District Executive Magistrate Niluram Sharma and Chakradhikari Chintamoy Pathak, and several officials of the railway department.