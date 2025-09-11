Railways grants new train stops in Assam after persistent public demand

The Railway Ministry has officially approved new train stoppages at three strategic stations in Assam on an experimental basis, responding to persistent public demand for improved connectivity in the Lower Assam and Bodoland regions.

The approved stoppages will benefit Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations, with five major express trains now scheduled to halt at these locations. This decision follows repeated representations from local communities, highlighting the urgent need for improved rail connectivity.

According to official railway documents dated September 9, 2025, the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned stoppages for the Guwahati-Murkeong Lachit Express at Goreswar station, while both Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express trains will stop at Goreswar and Gossaigaon Hat. The Kamakhya-Anand Vihar North East Express and New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express will halt at Gossaigaon Hat, and the Alipurduar-Guwahati Sifhung Express will stop at Chautara.

The railway circular emphasises that "a close watch should be kept at the sale of tickets at the stations for review" and instructs officials to "give wide publicity" and "ensure compliance."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude for the prompt response, tweeting: "Grateful to @RailMinIndia for promptly replying to my request of train stoppages and officially approving new train stoppages at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations on an experimental basis."

The Chief Minister had earlier written to railway authorities, stating: "There has been a persistent public demand for providing stoppage of certain important trains at Goreswar Railway Station. In particular, the people of the region have strongly requested the stoppage of Lachit Express and Kamrup Express at Goreswar."

The initiative addresses long-standing connectivity issues in the region. As noted in official correspondence, "Enhanced train access at Goreswar, Gossaigaon, and Fakiragram Choutara will not only facilitate ease of travel but will also contribute to regional growth, trade, education, and healthcare access."

Local stakeholders and community leaders had consistently raised demands for these stoppages, emphasising their social and economic importance. The new halts are expected to significantly improve connectivity for lakhs of passengers across the Lower Assam and Bodoland regions.